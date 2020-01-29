Cosmas Omegoh

News reaching us has it that there is a deadly fire outbreak on a number of buildings on Martins Street, Lagos Island.

Properties worth tens of millions of naira have been reported razed in the raging inferno; but no life is lost.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) DG/CEO, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu the fire started from a 4-storey building located on 35/37 Martins Street. And right now, the building has collapsed.

The agency’s Public Affairs Officer, Nosa Okumbor reports that “a 5-storey building located next to the burning building has also begun burning, as well as a 10-storey building next to it.

“In all, seven buildings are presently on fire on Martins Street, Balogun Market.

“Upon arrival of the Response team to the scene of incident, it was revealed that four storey buildings were engulfed by the inferno which began escalating to adjoining buildings.”