At least 27 people have been killed in Nepal after torrential monsoon rains caused floods and landslides, according to officials.

Incessant rain since Thursday has pounded much of the Himalayan nation tucked between China and India, with particularly severe downpours in the country’s eastern region and its southern plains.

Bishwaraj Pokharel, a spokesperson for Nepal Police, told AFP news agency that in addition to the dozens killed, at least 11 people were injured and 15 others reported missing. Nepal’s security forces have been deployed to assist ongoing search and rescue operations.

Three of the victims were killed when a wall collapsed near the capital Kathmandu.

“The wall suddenly crumbled, we thought it was an earthquake. By the time we came out the house was broken,” said Kundan Kumar Sharma, a local resident.