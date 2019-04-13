Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
The incident that occurred on April 2, 2019, a day after the April Fool Day, in one of the hostels named Sunshine Castle Lodge, outside the campus of the Federal University of Technology , Owerri (FUTO), Imo State, would have been taken as an extension of the jokes of the previous day but for the fact that, with the lives of young men and a young woman involved in tragic love-death tango, there was nothing to joke about it.
What happened that day, lead- ing to the death of three university undergraduates hoping to graduate and become something in life would remain indelible in the minds of the management of FUTO, colleagues of the victims of the alleged sex romp, parents as well as the only survivor of the escapade.
Aka Uche, the only surviving member of the group, Kingsley Ugochukwu and one Richards, all three hundred level students of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) as well as the only female among them, Onyinyechi Okafor, believed to be a first year student of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri made headlines when they died during a sex romp under the influence of intoxicating substances.
Although speculations are rife as to what really happened, Saturday Sun can authoritatively report that the incident was carefully planned but wrongfully executed by the four male students from FUTO according to an insider from the school community.
According to the source, it is the usual practice for senior undergraduate students to look for fresh female students to spend time with. It was in the course of that that Onyinyechi followed his new boyfriend home to the place everybody knows as “slaughter house” because of the sexual activities that go on there
Eyewitness’ account
Information made available to Saturday Sun shows that Onyinyechi was actually led to the lodge on April, 1(Monday) by her boyfriend at about 9pm, according to the housekeeper, known and ad- dressed as Mama Chioma. All the four students slept in the one-room apartment rented by one of the students who is a final year student till the following morning at about 9:15 am when the students were found unconscious.
The housekeeper who said she was the first to witness the incident narrated thus: “I heard a sound like somebody gasping for breath, so quickly I rushed to the place where the sound is coming from. The door was locked, so I peeped through the window and saw the girl behaving like somebody in coma. I have seen such case before because my mother did same way before she entered into coma. Because the students were not around I raised alarm. And, that was how some neighbours came around, saw the scene and went to invite the police.”
When asked what she saw when she peeped through the window, Mama Chioma said: “I saw the girl lying naked on the bed with her boyfriend while the other two boys were lying on the floor, also naked, there were also some drugs on the floor, but I didn’t know what it is. I saw them when they came in that night with the girl, but you know, these students are too rude: you cannot question them. So I minded my business. Whatever they were doing in there, I did not care to know.”
Hospital and police reports
According to the housekeeper, the police later came and took the four victims to the police hospital at Amakohia where Richard and Kingsley died but Uche survived. He is still recuperating. When Onyinyechi’s condition became worse, she was transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri (FMC) few metres away from the police hospital at about 5:15 pm same day but she later died at midnight at FMC according to the hospital’s Public Relation officer, Dr Jacyntha Achonu. According to her, Onyinyechi was sexually abused before she died at the referral hospital.
But the State Police Public Relation Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu who confirmed that men of the command saw Tramadol and Indian hemp while evacuating the victims from the room however denied being in custody of the only survivor.
According to the police image maker, “the police will embark on an autopsy to find out the cause of the deaths, we found those substances and they were all naked when we got there.”
Meanwhile, the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede has disowned Onyinyechi as a student of the institution. The young lady who was said to have gone to spend time with her boyfriend on the day she was supposed to be matriculating with other students according to the school’s Public Relation Officer, Eva Nwosu can never be one of their students.
Students of the school, he said are highly decent. “Such a character can never be our student,” he insists. “There are over twenty Onyinyechi Okafors, how can she be our student? The only three factors that can make us know she is our student is if the student affair department or parents report to us. Besides, does she have her matriculation number? If the incident happened on April, 2 when she was to be with her de- partment and pronounced a member by the students’ affairs, and wasn’t there, then she is not our student.”
Onyinyechi, according to a reliable source, is based in Lagos State with her parents before coming to receive her higher education in Imo.
Female student buried secretly
Onyinyechi Okafor has been buried secretly in her home town of Ihiala local government area of Anambra State on Wednesday. Reason for the secret burial according to a reliable source is that the family had wanted to quickly get on with their lives as they have described her death as shameful.
