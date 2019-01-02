Government agencies, private institutions and individuals issued press statements and public alerts on the toxic effects of consuming sniper-treated beans.

Kayode Ojewale

“Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” – Winston Churchill (1874-1965), Former British Prime Minister

Few weeks ago, the media was awash with video clips showing some food vendors or traders spraying sniper, a lethal chemical, on beans in order to preserve the product.

This triggered public outcry and raised fears among many Nigerians who can’t do without beans. Taking a swift action to douse and allay the fears of everyone, some concerned government agencies, private institutions and individuals issued press statements and public alerts on the toxic effects of consuming sniper-treated beans.

Sniper is a pesticide used for pest control and preservation of stored agricultural commodities. The World Safety Organisation (WSO) says sniper is a poisonous pesticide that can kill instantly, and it is not supposed to be sprayed on food as it can cause respiratory paralyses, kidney disease and death.

The fatal consequences of consuming foods treated with sniper and other harmful chemicals are gastrointestinal health issues, brain and other internal tissues damage, blood and food poisoning, and death.

One of the government agencies, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and control (NAFDAC),saddled with the responsibility of safeguarding the health of the nation, through itsDirector General, Prof Christiana Adeyeye, recently issued a public alert in reaction to the dangerous practice of wrong application of agrochemicals, such as sniper, for storage and preservation of agricultural commodities by unauthorized and untrained persons. She said in the press statement, “Agrochemical should be properly applied with caution and good understanding such that they do not come in contact with the agricultural commodity.