By Philip Nwosu

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Lawrence Fejokwu, has alerted Lagosians of increased military presence, day and night, within the state, from October 4 to December 23, 2021.

General Fejokwu spoke at the flag off of Exercise Still Water, an all-round military exercise involving members of all the security agencies and geared towards ensuring security within the state and Ogun State, during the Yuletide season.

The GOC tasked the soldiers to deal ruthlessly with criminals terrorising residents in the state.

The GOC said Exercise Still Water was what Nigerians used to know as Python Dance and Crocodile Smile and would help check criminals within the Division’s area of responsibility during the Yuletide.

He said that criminals operating within Lagos needed to be afraid, while law abiding citizens need not fear as soldiers would constantly parade the street to check criminal elements in the various areas of Lagos.

He urged residents in the states who find criminal elements or have issues to report at the nearest exercise areas which are scattered all over the state.

He said the essence of the exercise is basically to practice what the military had been learning in the classroom, and a continuation of the joint training with other sister services and other security agencies as well as a rehearsal on how to tackle criminal elements.

Earlier, the 9 Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Landers Saraso, said the recent intelligence report indicated that there was a high wave of criminality within the state, pointing at the kidnap of retired NAF personnel as an indication that security had deteriorated in the state.

