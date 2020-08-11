Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

Zamfara State Governor Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle has called on relevant authorities to deal decisively with unscrupulous politicians who politicise security matters in the country.

Matawalle made the call on Tuesday when he visited the Nigerian Army Super Camp IV in Faskari to assess the ongoing Operation Sahel Sanity being coordinated by the Nigerian Army to flush out banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling and other nefarious crimes in the North West and other parts of the country.

The Governor said it is evident that some scrupulous politicians exploit insecurity for political gains and thereby the intractable security challenges bedevilling the country.

‘I, therefore, urge the security agencies to deal decisively with anyone found politicizing security no matter how highly placed he is. It is by so doing that we can significantly address the current security challenge confronting not just the North-West, but the entire federation,’ he said.

He berated selfish politicians for always finding faults in the efforts of government and security agencies in the fight to curb banditry and other nefarious activities in the country.

‘These unscrupulous politicians would hardly commend the military for their successes at the battlefronts. However, they would be eager to rush to the media to report attacks by bandits or other miscreants,’ he said.

The Governor lamented that Zamfara and other states of the North-West have been battling with the problems of cattle rustling, kidnapping, arson and related crimes for many years which made his administration to adopt the carrot and stick option.

‘Even though my administration has succeeded in brokering peace agreement with several groups of the marauders, we are still facing pockets of challenges from those who have not accepted our peace overtures and those infiltrating our communities from other States,’ he said.

He assured that despite the dialogue option of his administration, all bandits who refuse to embrace peace will be crushed by the security agencies fighting against banditry in the State.

‘But for the defiant groups, we have no option than to confront them with the security forces in order to protect people’s lives, wellbeing and property,’ he said.

He commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their resilient in the fight against, insurgency, banditry and other forms of criminal activities in the country.

‘We shall always support the Nigerian Army to achieve the desired operational efficiency in the performance of its roles as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’ he assures.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt-General Yusuf Tukur Buratai said the Nigerian Army is committed not only to rid the north west of banditry, kidnappings and other crimes but the entire country.

‘The primary objective of Operation Sahel Sanity is to rout out banditry and various crimes in the North-Western part of the country,’ he said.