With recent happenings around the world, it is common for people to develop anxiety where it didn’t exist or to experience worse symptoms where it already existed. At one point or another, people have felt anxious about certain outcomes, but it is important to know when anxiety becomes a disorder that requires expert management. Anxiety is considered one of the body’s natural reactions to stress, which may be described in various ways by different people, like some may say its fear, worry, bad feeling, rapid heartbeat, feeling like something bad is going to happen, an emotional state, nervousness, apprehension, tension and so on. A pregnant woman who has a doctor’s appointment fears visiting the hospital in order to reduce the risk of getting infected with COVID-19, some workers need to go to the workplace anyways irrespective of how worried they may be, some parents are nervous about schools resuming while some others are worried schools have not resumed, in the presence of a pandemic whose cure is yet to be discovered, the health system faces diverse challenges which steers up varying levels of anxiety amongst the populace.

All over the world people are affected by anxiety and the manifestation varies, what causes one person to feel anxious may be considered trivial by others but still be a very important factor in the person that feels it and should be treated so. Although the causes of anxiety are many and varied, medical( for example thyroid disorders, diabetes mellitus, asthma, irritable bowel syndrome, some cardiovascular diseases, certain tumours, chronic pain) or non-medical, however, a common denominator is that when prolonged and unchecked can contribute to illness in many people a lot of times. The sources of anxiety range from daily encounters at school, work or other areas of one’s life as well as life events like pregnancy, marriage, divorce, child- rearing, starting a new job, job loss that may not have been managed properly to more serious medical conditions, in many cases the fear of having a medical condition. Personality types and a person’s stage in life (like menarche, puberty, menopause) can also play a role.

Anxiety disorder is a mental health condition in which there is intensive and excessive feeling of fear and apprehension of impending doom, it may run in families, be acquired or be associated with depression, panic attacks and hyperventilation. Anxiety becomes abnormal when it interferes with the normal lives of the individuals affected making them so paralysed with fear often times, that they may wish to isolate themselves from other family members and friends. Some examples of anxiety disorders include social anxiety, separation anxiety, phobias (E.g claustrophobia and others), panic disorders, generalized anxiety disorders among others.

The symptoms of anxiety include irritability, restlessness, excessive tiredness, headaches, sweating, difficulty sleeping, difficulty concentrating, rapid breathing, feeling of impending doom, danger among many others. Anxiety disorders when not properly addressed can result in substance abuse, heart diseases, learning difficulties, depression, suicide, problems at work, job loss, reduced immunity, digestive disorders among many others.

Taking measures to reduce anxiety or improve response to it is essential so as to avoid untoward complications. Some of those measures include:

Talking to a doctor/specialist about your symptoms as soon as you notice them for correct advice is recommended. Many times people can tell what makes them anxious and so sharing information with health care professionals involved in your care can improve outcome.

Getting support from family and friends can lead to more effective response to the particular factor producing the anxiety. Having good social support and keeping a positive attitude may also influence the person affected to seek medical help earlier which can lead to more effective outcomes.

It is generally advised that individuals maintain a healthy lifestyle with adequate nutrition and physical activity which helps to keep anxiety. Regular exercises like aerobics have been shown to reduce anxiety levels, improve concentration and lower tension in many people who have anxiety disorders. When consistent, exercise can have a long lasting positive effects on anxiety and stress in some people but might work as much for others. Remember to check with your doctor before commencing exercises to determine which is most suitable for you.

Moderate consumption of alcohol and caffeine is advised as excessive consumption of these substances can lead to higher levels of anxiety and stress or worsen symptoms.

Adequate relaxation, including spending time with family and friends, engaging in hobbies, ensuring effective stress management helps reduce anxiety levels. Taking time out to rest and take care of one’s self is a form of remedy for anxiety. Proper practice of meditation, breathing exercises and yoga can be helpful in reducing severity of symptoms and relieving muscle tension.

Getting adequate amount of sleep is recommended for overall health and to reduce anxiety and stress levels as sleep deprivation may worsen symptoms of anxiety and the quality of lives of people involved. The relationship between sleep and anxiety is bidirectional because anxiety can cause poor sleep and inadequate sleep can lead to anxiety disorders.

Severe forms of anxiety disorder requires further evaluation and advanced treatment, thus when you feel that you are experiencing symptoms worse than usual or if symptoms are prolonged and are difficult to control. Several interventions exist that may be used in the management of anxiety disorders if required and recommended by the physician some of which include counselling by a therapist, use of medication, appropriate management of associated/co-existing medical conditions.

Anxiety is a natural response to stressful events and how a person responds to it determines the kind of effect it will have on the person’s health.

This content is for informational purposes and should not replace doctor’s advice.

Health quote of the week “It is not the load that breaks you down, it’s the way you carry it”

–Lou Holtz