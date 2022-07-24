Yes, there are men who behave like the dog that goes to lie down, and sleep, on the fodder in the manger.

The dog knows it does not eat the grass, which is meant for the sheep and cows in the farm to

feast on. But the canine animal turns the fodder into its mattress and promptly begins to snooze. This leaves the animals that really need the grass, and are eager to eat, frustrated because the dog which

is sleeping on the fodder prevents them from feeding. So, what do they do? They walk away to search for other available fodder. Mean-while, the manger continues to hold fodder no animal is eating. As the days pass, the fodder deteriorates in nutritional value.

In the past it was relatively easier for the female folk to marry. Those were the days when polygamy was the norm, “when men were men and women were worn by men who deserved them.” Those were able men who were ready to take on the responsibilities that flow from being a husband and head of household. Those were men who rightly appropriated for themselves all the benefits of ‘husbandship’

in terms of getting good delicious meals cooked by their wives and other forms of attention, including elegant soccer match sessions on the special pitch.

When monogamy began to gain popularity, and as national populations grew, it emerged that the female gender became even more disadvantaged in that more females than males were being born. That picture does not look like it is likely to change now or in the future. After all, the Bible says that a time will come when seven women will cling to a man and even offer to be personally responsible for their own upkeep, just so they can bear the man’s name.