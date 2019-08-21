Isn’t it just shocking that 47 million Nigerians are practising open defecation? It’s real! According to the 2018 Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping (WASH NORM) Survey, at least 24 percent of Nigeria population amounting to 47 million people are practising open defecation. Also, it was learnt that Nigeria ranks second among countries practising open defecation globally, second only to India. It is appalling and requires pragmatic actions very urgently to curtail this menace.

In a layman term, open defecation is the human practice of defecating outside rather than into a toilet. Of course, there are too many risks attendant on this awful practice. Obviously, Open Defecation has serious economic, social and health effect on the people. An expert in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene who works with the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Mr Bioye Ogunjobi said Nigeria loses about 1.3% of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) amounting to N455 billion annually due to poor sanitation and that a third of that cost is as a result of the practice of open defecation. He said more than 100,000 children under five years of age die each year due to diarrhoea; of which 90 percent is directly attributed to unsafe water and sanitation. Open defecation is countermining our water and polluting our environment. A medical doctor, Rafiu Isamotu warns that open defecation poses danger to human health, especially the children. Rafiu who was a Commissioner for Health in Osun State noted that it could cause helminths or parasitic worms and the effects would be chronic blood loss, heavy parasitic worms which can lead to malabsorption of nutrient. He explained that this could make the children fall sick and lead to school absenteeism.

Therefore, Nigerians must not ignore this warning signs. They must desist from the practice of open defecation. They must cultivate the habit of using toilets. My recent visit to Jadawa-Fulani and Yammawar-Kafawa communities in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano State showed a clear distinction between a community where they indulge in open defecation and a community that has stopped the practice. While Jadawa-Fulani is grappling with consequences of open defecation, Yammawar-Kafawa continues to enjoy its liberation from the scourge of open defecation.

Each family compound in Yammawar-Kafawa community has a toilet and the dwellers including the children have imbibed the culture of using toilet. No wonder this community was endorsed as Open Defecation Free (ODF) community. As the Chairman of Dambatta LGA, Hon Idris Haruna Zago promised to deal with open defecation in Dambatta LGA, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State must also act very fast in dealing with this scourge state-wide.

Across the country, there are few other ODF communities in Nigeria but it is just a drop in the ocean considering the fact that 47 million people in the country still do open defecation. According to UNICEF, out of 774 local government areas in Nigeria, only 13 of them in just four states have attained Open Defecation Free status and these include two in Bauchi state, one in Benue state, four in Jigawa state and six in Cross River state. I’m excited to hear that Ifedayo LGA in Osun State is very close to attaining ODF status but it’s not yet.

During my visit to Ajape, Alaasan, Oyefe, Onto, Idi-Omon, Abidogun, Akogun and Ajegede communities around Oleyo area in my hometown, Osogbo, capital of Osun State recently, I could not fathom how human being survive in such a disease-prone environment. Pa Lasisi Adeyemi, a community leader and Madam Safuratu Fasaasi, a housewife in the area said after all their efforts to prevent open defecation in the area failed; they became helpless and no longer bother. So, they are looking at it and living with it. One can only appeal to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State to deal with this before it causes a full-blown epidemic.

Like Kano and Osun, no state in Nigeria is insulated from the scourge of Open Defecation at the moment and Governors of all the 36 state and the Federal Government must treat the issue of open defecation with seriousness.

Hameed Oyegbade

Osogbo, Osun State.