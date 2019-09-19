Failure of the ovaries to function normally due to the accumulation of what appears to be numerous fluid-filled cysts in the ovaries is called polycystic ovary syndrome, PCOS. And the word “polycystic” is so termed because the cysts are many. In women who suffer from this condition both ovaries become enlarged by these cysts. The most common symptoms of PCOS are acne, excessive facial hair growth, male pattern baldness (hair loss), insulin resistance, high cholesterol, amenorrhea (absence of menstrual period), irregular menstrual cycles, an-ovulation (lack of ovulation), infertility, and to some degree increased weight.

In the past, it was thought that the menstrual abnormalities were largely due to the cysts themselves or the thickened capsule of the ovary which results. Nowadays, the feeling is that presence of male hormone is primarily responsible. The syndrome is self-perpetuating in that the polycystic ovaries themselves produce such hormones.

But, you can you deal with your PCOS!

To achieve this, it should be noted that poly cystic ovary syndrome is definitely a multi-faceted issue, and depending on the causes and symptoms, each woman would have to work out her own way to minimize the symptoms and deal with this condition. She may need to be observant to figure out what her body needs and what it doesn’t. By so doing she may be able to better balance her hormones and know what some of her specific symptoms require to get rid of them. Many women have gone from ovulating once, maybe twice in a whole year to regular cycles, by simply changing their diets and knowing how to treat their bodies.

The following herbs and supplements may help minimize the symptoms of polycystic ovary syndrome:

Chaste tree berry (Vitexagnus-castus)- regulates menstrual cycles by normalizing the follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH). The function of the pituitary gland is stimulated and normalized to help treat infertility. Take 400 mg to 800 mg three times a day for eight to twelve weeks. Thereafter take 400 mg once a day. Our local equivalent is V. doniana (uchakoro in Igbo) – the leaves may be chewed fresh or squeezed in water and drunk. The leaves are also used as vegetables.

Newboldialaevis (fertility tree, ogirisi in Igbo; akoko in Yoruba)-drinking this fertility tea everyday will nourish your body with nutrients as well as naturally balance hormones. Take 1 teacup 2 x daily.

Ocimumgratissimum (Basil; nchuanwu in Igbo; effirin in Yoruba)-may help lower cholesterol. It is a great source of essential oils, zea-xanthin, a yellow flavonoid carotenoid, vitamin A, potassium, manganese, copper and magnesium. Take 1 tablespoonful of dried leaves or 100 g of fresh herb leaves in a teacup of boiled water 2-3X daily, preferably with food.

Ficusexasperata (sand paper, epin in Yoruba) is an herb that acts as a pelvic anti-inflammatory and an ovarian and uterine tonic. The bark is burnt, its ash is added to the ash obtained from the bark of Newbouldialaevis (ogirisi in Igbo; akoko in Yoruba) and taken in hot pap.

Asparagusracemosus: several studies suggest that this herbal remedy may restore menstrual cycles to normalcy. It is greatly used as uterine tonic.

Dandelion (ewe yarin in Yoruba)- this herb helps to take care of your liver, which is responsible for removing excess and old hormones out of the body. If the liver is overworked because of over consumption of processed and sugary foods, it won’t be able to keep up and function efficiently-so the excess and old hormones stay. To detoxify the liver, make a strong tea by infusing 1 tablespoonful of the dried leaves of dandelion in boiled water for 30 minutes, sieve and take 2-3 X daily. The root of dandelion is also highly beneficial as it contains several minerals and vitamins that are good for the skin. This herb is known to alleviate skin conditions such as acne. Take 540 mg 3 times a day, preferably with food.

Taking time a few times a year to gently cleanse the body as well as increasing your consumption of liver friendly foods like lemons, carrots, spinach, avocado pear, cabbage, beets, turmeric and garlic is very beneficial.

Gongronemalatifolium (utazi in Igbo) – may lower blood sugar levels and increase production of insulin in women with insulin resistance. The leaves are excellent when used in combination with Vernoniaamygdalina (bitter leaf; onugbu in Igbo; ewuro in Yoruba).Insulin Resistance Syndrome is a condition in which the body is not able to effectively control blood sugar levels and weight gain. In such a situation, the body is also not able to use carbohydrates for energy and starts storing them as fat. In women suffering from PCOS, Insulin Resistance Syndrome is an underlying problem as noted before.

Cinnamon- this herb may also lower blood sugar levels like Gongronema. Take 1 g to 4 g twice a day, preferably after meals. It comes, as whole sticks, powders or capsules.

Vitamins-many women lack important minerals and vitamins necessary for hormone health. A great imbalance between numerous minerals and vitamins are created when oral contraceptive pills are taken for the regulation of periods. The root cause of PCOS can be treated by correcting this imbalance.

For PCOS, supplements with the following ingredients should be considered:

Amino acids L-arginine and N-acetyl cysteine (NAC) have shown in studies to help restore ovarian function. NAC may also improve insulin sensitivity.

Chromium-essential for insulin’s response on blood sugar, cravings, hunger and weight loss.

Zinc- helps with appetite control, healthy blood sugar balance and thyroid health.

Magnesium- balances blood sugar levels. There is a strong link between magnesium deficiency and insulin resistance. It is an important mineral to include if you are suffering from PCOS.

B Vitamins-are important for energy production, fat burning and hormone imbalances.

In addition to the herbs and vitamins listed above, making the following life style changes may minimize your PCOS symptoms:

Watch what you eat-women with PCOS should avoid foods high in sugar, carbohydrates and starches which can cause an increase in insulin levels. They should rather incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products in their diets. Low Glycemic Index carbohydrates should be balanced with sufficient protein.

Stay at a healthy weight-this is the weight at which you feel good about yourself, have energy for work and play, and can manage your PCOS symptoms. A modest weight loss can improve high androgen and high insulin levels and infertility. It is said that weight loss of as little as 5 per cent to 7 per cent over 6 months can reduce androgen levels enough to restore ovulation and fertility in more than 75 per cent of women who have PCOS. The easiest way to start is by cutting calories and becoming more active. You can also add herbal teas made from corn silk and chickweed flavored with the juice of fresh lemon to help in your weight management. Also become physically active by introducing a regular exercise program such as aerobics, cycling, brisk-walking and swimming. In this way a healthy weight can also be maintained as well as improved insulin sensitivity.

Also avoid – alcohol and caffeine, processed vegetable oils, saturated fats, dairy products, additives, food chemicals and preservatives.

Drink more water and avoid soda drinks. Take a minimum of two liters of filtered water daily.