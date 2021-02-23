What I am doing is making suggestions for the governments in the states in the North on how to curb the abduction of students in small towns where it is easy for kidnappers to use motorcycles or vehicles to carry them into the bush. The young ones in that part of the country should not be made to continue to experience the frightening situation they have been subjected to in the last six years. Something should be done urgently because the abductions and the trauma they cause have great psychological effects on the young boys and girls and this may last for many years.

My first suggestion is for the governors in the seven states in the North to get the Federal Government to deploy 10 – 20 soldiers or policemen or both to each of the schools in the vulnerable small towns in the states concerned to protect the students. The next thing to do is for the governors to embark on fencing each school with high walls on which barbed wires would be installed.

The gates into the schools should also be made of heavy iron that cannot be destroyed or damaged by the bandits and should not be ones from which people outside can see those inside.

If getting soldiers and the police to provide protection in the few schools in dangerous environment is not possible, then the governors can close the boarding houses and make all students to come from home. For those from other towns or states in such schools the governors can seek for parents who can help take the students into their homes.

The governors can also quickly build hostels in such towns, but this should be inside the towns, not in the outskirts near bushes where they can easily be kidnapped and taken into the forest.

Another thing the governors can do is close down the schools in vulnerable small towns and get the students enrolled in institutions in safer towns. If boarding houses in such towns cannot accommodate all or some of them, then the governors can appeal to parents in the safe towns to take them into their homes.

If the classrooms in such places are insufficient the governments can quickly embark on building new ones and more boarding houses. Something should be done swiftly to curb or stop abductions in the schools in the North, the young ones should not be made to continue to study in fearful situation.

If the governments in the North can prevent the kidnapping of students there would be no need to pay ransom for their release. I find it difficult that terrorists would set free students without payment being made when to make huge amount of money was the reason for the abduction of tens and at times hundreds of students.

Why IBB should heed my hereafter advice (2)

If General Ibrahim Babangida had responded to Allah’s message that I conveyed to him in 2001 that he was His candidate for the 2003 presidential election in His plan to make the country great and had agreed to use the 41 Muslim clerics He would have raised for fasting and praying for 41 days for him, he would have won the poll. Since the Lord was the one bringing him into office, he would have succeeded in doing wonders and set the country on the path of greatness and we would not have been in a chaotic situation with people living in trepidation in the last six years.

In other words, General Babangida has contributed to the sad situation in the country since 2014 in which thousands have lost their lives and there have been large – scale destruction of property. As someone who speaks with Almighty God and has better knowledge of Him than those who are not that privileged, I know Babangida’s rejection of His message that I conveyed to him in 2001 would be an issue He would raise with him on the Day of Judgment.

As I stated at the beginning of my series on advice to Nigerian leaders, there is nobody the Heavenly Father chose as His candidate during an election in the last 29 years (since 1992) and who ignored His message or accepted it and later angered Him as Chief Moshood Abiola did, that did not suffer misfortune. They lost either their spouse or child. Chief Abiola had his most senior wife at the time, Alhaja (Mrs.) Kudirat Abiola murdered in June 1996 while he died in detention two years later, in July 1998.

Oba Olu Falae, the first person the Lord gave the opportunity in 1992, about eight years ago lost the most successful of his five children, Barrister Ayodeji Falae, who was then Ondo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, in a plane crash in Lagos in October 2013. While General Babangida’s wife, Mrs. Mariam Babangida died of cancer of an organ in 2009.

General Babangida would therefore do well to heed my advice by praying to God for the forgiveness of his sin in ignoring His message I conveyed to him in 2001 and especially as he did so again in 2005 when the Lord sent me to tell him to contest the election in 2007. If he shuns this advice he would realize his mistake in his hereafter and regret his action.

To receive God’s forgiveness before he dies and be sure of it, General Babangida can reach out to my colleague whom the Ancient of Days sent to him in 2010 to help him raise the matter with Him. When I did the same for Chief Abiola in 2001, the Most High told me what to do for Him to forgive the late politician. So, if my colleague raises Babangida’s issue with Allah He would send him to him on what to do.

My colleague, who is 76 years old, is a PhD degree holder and a former lecturer in the Department of Medicine, University of Ibadan and as Babangida knows his late father was among the wealthiest ten in the country from the 1950s until he died about a decade or so ago. So, the former Head of State should know that he is dealing with a responsible person from a famous family in Yoruba land.

General Babangida may even be lucky that the Supreme Being and Commander – in – Chief of Heaven and Earth may tell my colleague to bring him to speak with Him in Ado – Ekiti or get our Spiritual Guide to facilitate it for him in Minna. The opportunity to speak with the Lord would enable Babangida to know that he is dealing with his maker, as was the case with the retired Air Force Officer, a Muslim I took along to speak with the King of kings on November 3, last year.

As I stated in my column three months ago, on November 11 the Ancient of Days welcomed him with a bright yellowish light that came from the sky and surrounded him where he stood. It happened thrice during their 32 – minute discussion. When the Lord first sent for me in 1969 in Akure my Spiritual Guide was a Christian, a Catholic, who is now late. But my present Ado – Ekiti – based Spiritual Guide whom the Sovereign Lord sent to me in Lagos in 1992 is a Muslim while my colleague whom He sent to Babangida in 2010 was a Christian before he converted to Islam about 40 years ago. These are certainly evidences that Christians and Muslims worship the same God.

Next Wednesday: Why Alhaji Atiku Abubakar should heed my hereafter advice. It is in the series that I will provide other salient facts that it is Almighty God I speak with one – to – one.

Tony Momoh, a role model & godly man

I came to know that Prince Momoh was a godly and forgiving person 17 years ago, in 2004. In 1987 or 88 when General Babangida’s government was getting unpopular the Secretary to the Government of the Federation invited some media executives and the President of the Public Relations practitioners in the country, late Chief Alex Akinyele to a meeting on what to do to remedy the situation. I, the Editor of the Sunday Concord and three Managing Directors/Editors – in – Chief of three newspapers were those from the press.

I won’t go into the details of our recommendations I will only deal with the one pertaining to the issue I am writing on. And this is our recommendation that those handling General Babangida’s media affair were not working effectively to project his government and should therefore change them. Prince Tony Momoh who was the Minister of Information and Culture was one of them.

It was the practice of Falae to send a copy of any memo he wrote to General Babangida to the Chief of General Staff and Deputy Head of State, late Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, who like Momoh was from Edo State. Since the five of us at the meeting with Oba Falae were from the same ethnic group our recommendation was seen as Yoruba conspiracy to remove Momoh, even when one of the other two was a Yoruba man.

This was more so as the two names we submitted for consideration by the Head of State to choose one from were from our tribe. As a result, either Aikhomu or someone in his office leaked our recommendation to those we advised Babangida to drop.

As stated in last week’s column Prince Momoh was an older friend of mine and someone I used to visit at home. Although I was one of those at the meeting and the person I suggested was the one who replaced him, he never held it against me. As he was someone who was in government to serve and not make money he saw what we did as national service. Especially as we were invited for the meeting meant to get General Babangida in the good books of Nigerians. How can one be more godly and patriotic than what Prince Momoh did?

For continuation next week