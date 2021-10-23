Like the sun that rises in the morning and sets in the evening, so our earthly lives begin at birth and end when we depart this world. Please accept my condolences on the passing of your dear sister, Mama Bola Sokunbi (nee Awoyinfa) whom I had the privilege of knowing in life. Praise God that we have the hope of meeting at our Saviour’s feet. May her soul rest in peace. —Raheem Ogunde

Some people are just unforgettable because of their enduring legacies. You will continue to miss them every moment just because they stand out. Make a larger portrait of your departed sister and keep her in your mind forever. May her humble soul rest in peace and give the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Amen. —Kehinde Aloba

My sincerest condolences, Mike, over the death of your sister. So painful to lose a sibling. I pray heaven comfort you and the entire family. May her soul rest in peace. –Esther Inyang

May the Lord Himself console you and the entire family in Jesus’s name. Like our people say in such bereavement: ojo a jina sira ni oruko Jesu, meaning may the day of death be far from us in Jesus’s name. —Tope Kayode-Ojo

Take heart Mike, I know how it feels! Upload your inner strength to steady your nerves as I share in your grief. May God grant her soul eternal repose and the family the fortitude to bear the loss— Jake Orife

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Condolences to the family. May her soul rest in peace. And may God comfort your family. –Liad Tella

Accept our condolences sir. Such is life. May her soul rest in peace —Patrick Enilama

Awwwww. Please take solace in a life dedicated to Christ. May her soul find eternal repose in Jesus Christ. —Yomi Idowu

As faithful Christians, we say glorious entry to her. May the Good Lord take care of those she left behind —Gbengus Eze Gbengus

Auntie Moyo, as fondly called, was a God-fearing, hardworking, dedicated and loving sister. May God grant her eternal rest. May God grant the family the strength to bear this great loss. —James Ladipo

Accept my sincere condolences sir on the passage of your beloved sister. May God grant you and your family the fortitude to bear his irreparable loss. And may her soul find eternal rest. —Fidelis Eseigbe

Eyaaaah! Our big sister is gone. May her precious soul rest in peace. May God give the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss —SupoAtobatele

May she rest in peace and may the Almighty God comfort you all—OlusojiAkinrinade

Accept my condolences, my dearest Editor. May her soul rest in perfect peace. May God console you and your family members over this irreparable loss. —Aliu Mohammed Olurotimi

My condolences and sincere sympathies my brother. God grant you grace and fortitude to bear the loss—Paul Toun

My condolences, sir. May her kind soul find rest in the bosom of her make in Jesus name. Amen—Eric Osagie

Sincere condolences Egbon Mike. May the Lord grant her eternal repose in paradise, Amen. —Gbenga X-Adebija

So sorry for the loss of your dear sister. I feel your pains. May her soul rest in the bosom of the Good Lord. —Sylvia Peter

Indeed, sir, I always recollect the day you employed me in The Sun just on grounds of my professional reputation. I won’t forget it especially because that was our first meeting. God will continue to bless you. May your sister’s soul rest in peace.—Ebere Wabara

Please Mike, accept my condolence—Lolu Akinwunmi LA

I received with shock the news of your sister’s death. May her soul rest in peace. Accept my condolence—Omolara Agunsoye

My sympathies sir. May her passage be safe—Angela Agoawike

May the soul of the departed find eternal rest—Femi Adepoju

My condolences sir.E ku aseinde. May her soul rest in perfect peace—Sina Ogunbambo

Please accept my heartfelt condolence, Mike—Odunfa Olusola

So, so, sorry boss for your loss, Boss. May your sister’s soul find rest in the Lord, Amen —Eno George Ufot

Take heart, my brother. May her soul journey well—Emeka Oparah

So sorry Mike. God knows best. May she find eternal rest—Emeka Obasi

My condolences sir @ Oga Mike—Gboyega Okegbenro

Please accept my condolences—Akin Ogunrinde

It is well. May her soul rest in perfect peace. Pele.—Emma Ogosi

We thank God for a life well spent in His service. Glory to God. May the family be comforted.—Oyedeji Kayode

My condolences, sir!—Azuh Arinze

My utmost condolences. Rest in perfect peace, a worthy Auntie—Taiwo Aloba

May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. Accept my sincere condolences my oga

—Ibari Adibe

My dear brother Mike. Please accept my condolences on the death of your eldest sister. May she rest in perfect peace—Adekunle Adegbite

My condolences. May her soul rest in His bosom—Chidiebere Onyemaizu

Requiescat in pace to this true believer—C. Don Adinuba

May our sister’s soul rest in perfect peace. Amen. Hin ku ara fera ku (Sorry for the loss of a loved one). Hin ku asehinde egbon mi—O’seun Ogunseitan

Sincere condolences to your family. May his soul rest in peace in Jesus’s name, Amen. —Paul Onyia

Happy home-going for the late Pastor Mrs. Moyo Sokunbi—Ade Osijo

Take heart my brother and may her soul rest in peace—Ime Hanson Akpan

Please accept my condolences. May her soul rest in peace—Gboyega Amoboye

My condolences sir—Ikeddy Chinedu Isiguzo

My dearest in-law, e pele sir. May her gentle soul rest in peace—Mrs Yetunde Lawson

Condolences. May her soul rest in peace. God grant you and your family the fortitude to bear your irreparable loss.

—Maureen Chigbo

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .