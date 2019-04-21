Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The President of Institute of Master Industrial Management Entrepreneurship (IMIME), Dr. Fatai Salahudeen, has identified lack of requisite skills as the bane of entrepreneurial development in Nigeria.

He stated this in Kaduna yesterday during the investiture of the President of Audu Bida Development Company, Dr. Engr Umaru Audu Bida as the council member and chairman of IMIME for the North Central, North East and North West geo-political zone of Nigeria.

He said with 40 million owners of small and medium enterprises, Nigeria could not have been enmeshed in poverty, if people were equipped with the right skills.

He, therefore, reiterated the commitment of the institute to assist students and professionals to advance their careers in entrepreneurship and to also develop entrepreneurship for business organizations in work places.

His words: “We want to develop capacity of people with impactful skills for the market place so that anyone that is self- employed has the capacity to grow his business in line with the need of the society.