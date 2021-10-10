From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Sunday Okechukwu Ogba, the father who died on August 25, along with two of his children and four of his friend after eating Suya in Umuahia, is set to be buried on October 29.

Ogba, 52, and his two children, Master Chigozirim, 17, and Miss Eberechi, 14, would all be buried in their home town, Amadike, Akanu Item in Bende local government area of Abia State.

Ogba had invited the four children of his friend over to his house; he had bought Suya and packs of fruit juice to entertain members of his family and their guests.

After the Suya and the fruit juice meal, seven of the nine persons that ate the meal died, including Ogba and his two children, with the only survivors being his wife and daughter.

According to the burial arrangement announced by Chinedu Victor Okechukwu on behalf of the family, the bodies of the deceased will leave the mortuary on the same day and have a brief stopover at Assemblies of God Church, Nkporo Lane, Umuahia.

A funeral service will be held in their honour at 11 am after which they will be laid to rest at their Amadike, Akanu Item residence.

The four children of Ogba’s friend who died alongside him, Kelechi Chibuzor,12, Sunday Chibuzor, 10, Oluomachi Chibuzor, 8, and Kingsley Chibuzor, 3, were all buried penultimate week in their home town, Umuhu Ohuhu in Umuahia North Local Government Area.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .