Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Family of a middle-aged man who died in Jubilee Hotel, Onitsha on January 30, 2019, has petitioned the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State command, demanding a thorough investigation and justice.

Counsel to the family, Stanley Udo of Ezebuilo Umeadi chambers, Onitsha, in the petition dated 1st February and received at the CP’s office on 4th February, 2019, said contrary to the news earlier released to the media that the man died while engaging in sex romp with an unidentified lady, evidences abound that he was actually set up and murdered.

He said the deceased had left his business premises at Ose Okwuodu market, Onitsha, at 5pm. But 12 minutes later, a call was put to his wife’s cell phone notifying her to come over and identify his body near Obanye/New Market Road.

The petitioner noted that when the brother to the deceased, Chidozie Idoko and others rushed to the place, they were directed to come rather to Jubilee Hotel by the same caller using the deceased’s phone.

Giving further insight into the whole scenario, Chidozie Idoko told our correspondent that he met his brother’s body at the hotel’s frontage fully clad and not naked while the manager of the hotel could not give any meaningful explanation regarding the whereabouts of the supposed women that he allegedly took to the hotel.

He said there were injuries in the deceased’s lips, while blood was gushed from his nose up till the time he was deposited at the mortuary on 30th and on 31st January when he went back to check on him in the morgue.

Fearing a foul play and conspiracy in the whole saga, he said he discovered also that the screen of his brother’s two phones were immediately cracked by his assailants making them blank to even see his call logs while the police who were invited to the hotel by the manager hastily released the manager without proper investigation.

The manager of the hotel identified as Osita, when contacted on his mobile phone, said he wouldn’t talk without the permission of his lawyer.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Haruna Muhammed, said the result of the autopsy report on the deceased was being awaited.