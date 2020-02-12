Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the death of an Onitsha-based businessman, Mr Onyemaechi Idoko, who died at Jubilee Hotel, Onitsha, Anambra State on January 30.

Mr Chidozie Idoko, the younger brother to the deceased, accompanied a police team to the said hotel situated along Obanye Street, Onitsha, for further investigation, with five persons arrested by the police at the hotel premises.

Addressing reporters while the arrest was being carried out, Chidozie said that his late brother did not die while having sex with a lady as has been alleged, but was murdered in cold blood.

“I came here (Jubilee Hotel) with some policemen based on the petition we wrote to the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, because my brother was murdered and not that he died while having sex with a yet to be identified lady in the hotel as alleged,” Chidozie said.

Chidozie continued: “As you can see, the police have just arrested five persons here, maybe to explain what they saw, because even on the day my brother was murdered, renovation work was going on in the hotel. Two suspects are still on the run.

“There was so much foul play because you will not tell me that my brother died while having sex with a lady, yet he was found dead fully clothed not in a room but in the hotel premises outside while his supposed sex partner has remained unknown.

“When I demanded to see the phones of my brother on the day he was murdered to know if I will see the name of the person that allegedly called my brother’s wife on phone, behold, two of my brother’s phones were damaged already.

“When I asked for the manifest, my brother’s name was not there, what I saw was Bartholomew – my brother’s name is not Bartholomew.”

Chidozie regretted that an autopsy has not been performed to know the cause of death and alleged that the alleged murder was carried out so fast, stating that the deceased was killed a few minutes after arriving at the hotel based on the phone call he received from a yet to be identified caller.

Meanwhile, the State Police spokesman, Mr Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the arrests and said an autopsy report on the deceased was being awaited.