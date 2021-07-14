From Ben Dunno, Warri

The police in Delta State have denied reports of a man, identified as Onoriode Okpako, who was said to have died in a hotel room at Odibo Extension in the Igbodu Market area of Warri South council area, Delta State, after ‘marathon sex’ with his wife’s salesgirl, saying the claims did not reflect the true position of what transpired.

The police public relations officer in the state, Edafe Bright, who debunked the trending report in a telephone conversation with Daily Sun in Warri, disclosed that the girl that went into the room with the man was not working with his wife as salesgirl.

The police spokesman added that, based on the information made available to him from the ‘B’ Division Police Station, Avenue, handling the incident, the girl, now in police custody, happened to be a relation of one of the girls working in the shop owned by the late Okpako’s wife at Igbudu Market.

He stated that, contrary to reports that they were lovers and had wild sex, they were just meeting for the first time on the ill-fated day. He explained that the meeting was after the young girl had requested financial assistance from Okpako, who was the chairman of Mile 2 Line in Igbudu Market.

According to him, the man, who appeared to have taken a combination of cannabis sativa popularly known as igbo and other sex-enhancing drugs, got to the hotel where he started hallucinating, creating a ruckus by raising the alarm over an armed robbery attack and ran out of the hotel room to the reception.

He stated that it was at that point that the hotel management ran to his room to see what was pursuing him and they discovered there were no armed robbers anywhere except the young girl that had waited for him to arrive at the hotel.

He said, by the time they returned to the reception where they had left him, they found him unconscious and tried to revive him but could not do much to resuscitate him. Okpako was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later passed on during treatment.

However, a different version of the incident went viral last week, where it was reported that the middle aged man died in a hotel room during marathon sex with his wife’s salesgirl at Odibo Extention, in Igbudu Market, in the heart of Warri.

