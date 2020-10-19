Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Police in Kano, Monday, put off a riot which broke out in the early hours of the day, following the death of 17- year- old boy, Saifullani, who died in their custody.

Daily Sun gathered that the riot, which broke out around Kofar Mata area of the city, was triggered off after the corpse of the deceased was returned to his home, three days after he was taken in for an alleged offence by the police.

Angered members of his community, who could reconcile his sudden death, convened in protest around the area and later made bonfires of tyres along the major roads, chanting contrary and protest slogans.

Frightened residents as well as commuters who were already on the streets for the days assignment, took to their heels, running for their safety as the situation gradually degenerated.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, explained that the deceased had been released on bail a few days back, only for the police to rearrest him on Sunday, returning his dead body to the family on Monday morning.

He said that they had taken the deceased body to Shahuci Division in protest while adding that a delegation was on their way, as at press time, to the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in the state, where they are expected to brief the Commissioner of police on the development.

As at press time, the situation was already under control and people in the area have resumed their normal businesses.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, were unsuccessful as his phone rang severally without a response.