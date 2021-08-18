From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Government has ordered immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of seven members of a family found dead in their rooms at Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of state.

The Osun State Police Command had confirmed the report of the death of the family members.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, yesterday, the government sympathized with the community and as well ordered that an autopsy be carried out on the bodies.

The state government has therefore, vowed to unravel the circumstances leading to the mysterious death, maintaining that security and welfare of people of the state still remain its priority.

Osun state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said eight persons were on Tuesday found in the rooms in the house, but only one was found breathing. Opalola said poison of carbon monoxide (generator fume) is suspected to be the cause, but the result of autopsy would confirm the cause of death.

She said a generator was found in the house and a report that the generator was used by the family the previous day gave suspicion to carbon monoxide poisoning. She said Investigation was ongoing to know the real cause of the deaths.

She said:“One person, a 14-year- old- girl, was found still alive,though unconscious, and she was rushed to the hospital where she is recuperating.

“The remains of the other dead members of the family had also been taken to Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Teaching Hospital, in Ile-Ife, where autopsy will be carried out on them to ascertain the cause of their death.

“The dead persons were discovered by neighbours who believed they died in their sleep. Their bodies were reportedly taken to a private hospital in the community by sympathisers, but were rejected, before they were taken to OAU Teaching Hospital morgue.