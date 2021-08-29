UNITED Nations’ Children Fund (UNICEF) has described the death of one of the 91 children abducted at a Qu’ranic school in Niger State three months ago as utterly unacceptable.

Ninety of the 91 students of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Niger State, abducted three months ago, were released on Friday. One of them, six-year-old Hayatu Hashimu, reportedly died in the abductors custody.

Unicef in Nigeria in a statement yesterday described the death of the boy as a tragedy.

“They spent 88 days in the hands of their abductors before being freed yesterday. It is a tragedy and utterly un- acceptable that one of these children died in captivity,” said Peter Hawkins, Unicef country representative.

Hawkins said children who went in search of knowledge should not be targets of at- tacks and abducts. He said they were supposed to be safe places for them.