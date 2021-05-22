From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, says the death of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military officers is sad and a big blow to the ongoing war on terror.

In a statement released by his media aide in Sokoto on Saturday, the senator said the death of the military officers is a formidable setback to the concerted efforts by the military and other security agencies to combat the myriad of security challenges across Nigeria.

‘The late general had really reenergised the war against insurgency, banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other related crimes,’ he said.

‘His demise at this critical time of the sustained efforts to tame these security infractions had really created a wide vacuum, too difficult to fill.’

The former Governor of Sokoto State who represents Sokoto North, recalled his various interactions with the deceased, saying ‘he was a diligent, committed, pious, patriotic and a fine military officer.

‘He would greatly missed and his tangible invaluable contributions in the war on terror would remain indelible.

‘His death and that of other officers that died along with him is a real national tragedy that will for long be remembered.’

Wamakko expressed his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Armed Forces and the families of the fallen heroes.

He prayed that god grant the deceased eternal rest, and for the bereaved families have the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.