Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, commiserated with the parents of the 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, Sylvester Oromomi, who died last week, describing it as heartbreaking.

The governor’s wife described the incident as a big slap on the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole.

The state government has sealed off the college due to the circumstances that led to the death of Oromomi, who was a boarding student of the college.

Ibijoke expressed her heart felt condolence to the family of the deceased during an advocacy visit to some schools in furtherance of the ongoing 16 days of activism against Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV). She described the incident as unfortunate and assured that never again will it reoccur in the state.

“I am aware that the Lagos State Government is at the moment investigating the incident and, honestly, it is something we are not very happy about. It’s a big slap on the face of the education sector, the community, and Lagos State as a whole.

“It is a case that is being investigated and for the parents and everybody involved, honestly, we commiserate with them and send our condolences.

“As I said, the case is being investigated and I will not be able to say much on it at the moment,” Sanwo-Olu said.

She said the advocacy visit to schools was aimed at catching the students young and enlightening them on the need to work against all forms of sexual and gender-based violence.

She explained that the visit to the respective schools was the third leg of the advocacy efforts, saying that a similar enlightenment programme had been held for the community groups and religious leaders by her office.

The schools visited include Dolphin Senior High School and Dolphin Junior High School, Tapa, Lagos Island, under Education District 3; as well as Aje Comprehensive Junior High School and Aje Comprehensive Senior High School, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos, under Education District 4.

The First Lady donated laptops, industrial cooking gas and other educational materials to each of the schools, just as she assured that more schools and other critical organisations would be visited.

Responding on behalf of the students, Permanent Secretary, Education District 3, Dr. Olufolayimika Abiose-Ayandele, commended the First Lady for her interest and passion for the welfare and safety of students in the state.

She said the advocacy visit to schools on SGBV by the First Lady was another clear testament to her commitment to ending the menace of rape, defilement, and all forms of sexual abuse in the state.

The event was also attended by representatives of the Parents Forum, Old Students Associations, Community Leaders, and stakeholders in the education sector, while there was a special SGBV Talk by Programme Manager of Youth Empowerment Foundation, Mrs. Morenike Omiagboje; and Programme Manager of Women Consortium of Nigeria (WOCON), Mrs Atinuke Ogunbayo.

