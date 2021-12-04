From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has demanded for justice over the death of Sylvester Oromoni, a secondary school two student of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos State.

The IYC, which noted that it has watched with awe and shock the circumstances surrounding the death of the junior Oromoni , commended Nigerians for the solidarity shown against the dastardly manner that led to his death.

IYC which is the umbrella body of ijaw youths worldwide in a statement signed by its spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe declared that the justice is such that would bring to book those involved in his death.

Ekerefe who called for the arrest of the management of the school and suspension of its operating license urged the Police not to be swayed by powerful forces behind the school.

“Late Sylvester Oromoni Jnr is a son of Ijaw land from Ogbeh-Ijoh area of Warri South-West Local Government of Delta State. The circumstances that led to his death are indeed irksome to all Nigerians of good conscience who have displayed tremendous solidarity in the condemnation of evil.

“We are thankful to them. The Justice we demand is the holistic type that will bring to book the killers of this boy and members of the school management, who instead of speaking the truth, soiled their souls by trying desperately to cover up the evil deeds.

“While we thank and commend the Lagos State Government for its speedy initiative towards shutting down the Dowen College, the Ijaw Youths worldwide wants to call on the Lagos Commissioner of Police to launch a detailed and meticulous investigation into the death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.

“We also call for the arrest of the Principal of the school, students mentioned and staff involved in the alleged attempt to change the narrative that led to the death. They have shown evidence of a deliberate attempt to conceal murder. The fake story about the hip injury from a game of football shows in clear language that they are complicit in the crime!

“We want to appeal to the police and other security agencies to be professional and not to be deterred by the massive influence behind the school. The school is a business concern of powerful people.

“We also demand from the Lagos State Government and the Ministry of Education that the operating license of the school be suspended to send a clear signal to careless institutions who place emphasis on their businesses to the utter exclusion of the lives of the future leaders in their care.

“Finally, We commend all concerned Nigerians; we commend the media for the huge attention given to this disturbing development, we commend our celebrities, who trooped out in their numbers in speaking out to condemn this heinous crime while calling for justice to prevail. We are strengthened by the unprecedented solidarity shown by Nigerians.

