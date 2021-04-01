From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Director of Research and Development in Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu State, Dr. Clara Anidi has described the death of His Royal Majesty, Igwe Callistus Njeze the former Rector of the institution as a big loss to Enugu State.

Njeze, until his death on January 27, at the age of 78 was also the Traditional Ruler of Umuavulu Abor, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Dr. Clara Anidi, the director, told news in Nsukka on Thursday that Njeze would be remembered among other achivements as the rector that rid IMT of cuitists because of his zero tolerance to cultism.

“The Institute was rid-off cultists under Njeze’s watch, as he dealt decisively with any students or staff found guilty of cultism.

“His zero tolerance to cultism and anti-social behaviours made students to embrace hardwork and discipline,” she said.

She said it was also during the administration of Njeze, who was appointed rector of IMT in 1991 that more workers were employed to fill numerous existing vacancies in the institution.

“Many vacancies in the Institute were filled by Njeze which helped to promote academic and administrative excellence, through quality teaching and learning.

“Many of the management staff of IMT now including my humble self were employed during the administration of late Njeze.

“Academic excellence, welfare of staff and students were the priorities of his administration,” the director said.

The director also said that the valedictory session of late Njeze would hold in IMT main campus on April 7 where staff and students were expected to pay last respect to the former rector who contributed immensely to make IMT what it’s today.

“The dynamic Rector of IMT, Prof Augustine Nweze will lead staff and students to pay last respect to this legend, icon, educationist and royal father during the valedictory session.

“Njeze endeared himself to many people, because of his knack for socialising, carrying everybody along as well as making people feel very special and important.

“May God grant his soul enternal rest, as well as give his family, friends and Umuavulu Abor community the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” she said.