By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police command has debunked a media report that claimed that the lady captured on a viral video making love to a dog has died of infection.

A Newspaper, not The Sun, had reported that the lady had died of infection and the members of the public are asking questions whether the story was true or false.

According to Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin:”The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a publication with the above caption dated May 10, 2022 and credited to a national Newspaper.

“As this borders on an ongoing police investigation, the Lagos State Police Command reached out to the author of this article for information that would help the police conclude/close the investigation. Shockingly, however, the author claimed he could not verify the story but simply lifted it from an online blog. Not only did this author not credit the original source (plagiarism) of the news in consonance with simple ethics of journalism, he also made no attempt to fact-check the news, thereby making himself susceptible to the spreading of fake news, especially knowing how critical and sensitive the facts in issue were.

“Available facts suggests that the author is in cahoots with the wanted suspect to help her evade justice, which in itself is a criminal offence.

“While it is the duty of every Nigerian to support the police in any ongoing investigation, it is an established fact that it is criminal to publish false information with intent to mislead the public. It is equally criminal to subvert criminal investigation and obstruct police officers in the discharge of their duties.

“In line with its stance on transparency, the Lagos State Police Command brings this update to Nigerians and gives assurances that the ongoing investigation has been re-focused appropriately. While available leads are being followed, the Command encourages anyone with useful information on the matter to make same available to the police using any of our available communication channels”.

