The Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), says the death of Stella Ndudi, a former senior women national team player and coach, is a big loss to the federation.

President of HFN, Samuel Ocheho, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, signed by HFN Secretary General, Maigidasanma Mohammed, described Stella as an astute professional.

He said that until her death, she was the coach of Prudent Energy Handball Premier League side, Imo Grasshoppers.

“Stella was an important player in the national team that qualified for the 1992 Olympics Games in Barcelona, Spain after winning the Africa Women Handball Nations Cup in Egypt in 1991.

“She has been fantastic for the national team as a player and also as a coach.

“May Almighty Allah take care of her children and be a mother to her children.

“I am short of words”, he said.

He further said that the sport had lost a woman who helped develop the sport among women at the grassroots.

Technical Director of HFN, Ferdinand Emeana, who worked closely with her in the Imo State Handball Association, also expressed his shock at the demise of the coach.

He said that Stella had great plans to propagate handball at the grassroots level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Stella on Thursday in Owerri.(NAN)