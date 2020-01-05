Lukman Olabiyi

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert in order to avert unnecessary unrest over the killing of an Iranian General by the US.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba in a press statement issued I n Sunday.

In the statement, the police boss stated:”This proactive measure follows Intelligence Report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General, some domestic interests are planning to embark on a massive public disturbances and sabotage.

“Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation.

The police commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets”.

Meanwhile, the IGP has assured all Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security. He has equally warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.”