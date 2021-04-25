From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Akure, Adewale Giwa has come after some religious leaders who supported President Muhammadu Buhari’s election in 2015 and 2019, saying God will hold them responsible for the current woes of the country.

The cleric who invoked curses upon the enemies of good people of Nigeria while addressing his members on Sunday, noted that some men of God who worked for the emergence of All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2015 have decided to remain silent in the face of injustice.

The fierce cleric said God will hold the men of God who worked for the election and re-election of Buhari accountable if they continue to keep silent, while the wicked continue with their wickedness.

He said, “Samuel pronounced and anointed Saul as the king of Israel. When Saul went astray, it was the same Samuel who confronted and told him that God had rejected him as king. Where are those who brought President Buhari to power? Why would they continue to watch the wicked rejoice over the people?

“What has come over them? Why can’t they speak out against evil, injustice and oppression? They haven’t heard from God?

“May the enemies of Nigeria don’t know peace for the rest of their lives in Jesus name. Woe to the wicked! Disaster is upon them, and they will be paid back for what their hands have done.

“Woe to him who builds a city with bloodshed and finds a town with violence. Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who substitute darkness for light and light for darkness; who substitute bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter!

“How can a president who is really proactive be watching while criminals take over his government? Why must you wait for issues to happen before you react? Who does that?

“Can anyone be happy to see or hear that his children have been maimed, displayed and killed by bandits?

“Why are you running away from what can permanently solve the nation’s challenges? He has refused to change that evill 1999 constitution, he abandons 2014 comfab report, no restructuring and he is saying Nigeria should not disintegrate.

“Tell him that people will go by force, by fire. Open your mouth and tell the devil that ‘you can’t hold me down.’

“Whatever holding Nigeria down is hereby broken into pieces in Jesus name. A new name shall be given soon and the devil will be put to shame.

“If president Buhari refuses to divide Nigeria, the country will divide herself. Anybody who loves him should tell the president that he should allow Nigerians to go their different ways,” he added.