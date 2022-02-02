From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured that it will work with the family of late Fadlullah Agboluaje, who died in Ukraine on the next steps to take on the issue of alleged negligence by the Ukrainian university.

He had arrived in Lviv, Ukraine on January 8, 2022, where he was to resume school and was reported dead, a day later.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM), AbikeDabiri-Erewa, made the disclosure when she visited the Agboluaje family in Ebute Metta, Lagos State to console them over the loss of their son, Fadlullah.

A statement signed Mr Gabriel Odu of the Media, Public Relations and Protocol Unit noted that Dabiri-Erewa who was filled with so much emotions and grieve during the visit, described Fadlullah’s death as unfortunate, rude shock and avoidable.

She informed the family (represented by Mrs Musleemah Agboluaje and her two daughters), of the immediate intervention of the Nigerian Ambassador to Ukraine, Fatai Alege, who with the consent of the Father immediately demanded an autopsy.

The NiDCOM Boss added that the Nigerian envoy had given all necessary preliminary assistance pledging that the Nigerian Government will work with the family on the next steps to take on the issue of alleged negligence by the institution.

Agboluaje narrated how she had been in constant communication with her son till 11pm where he had complained of the Non- functional heater in his room and requested that it be fixed but got no response from the Receptionist on duty.

He had also sent his mother pictures of the room which was in a most deplorable state.

Meanwhile, preliminary autopsy report indicates that Fadlullah died of pneumonia due to effect of extreme cold weather.