Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Fulani Socio-Cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has described the death of notorious Benue militia group leader, Terwase Akwaza, popularly known as Gana, as exciting and cheering.

The Association, thus challenged the security agents to, immediately, launch a manhunt of other members of his gang as well as his sponsors, as that would help to permanently bring an end, the era of Gana in Benue state and beyond.

President of the Association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, who spoke to Daily Sun, on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the death of Gana is a great achievement for security agents in the state, and a clear pointer to the fact that Fulani herders have not been responsible for the numerous crisis and destructions in the Benue state and environs.

He said: “Undoubtedly, his death will correct a lot of things in Benue State and beyond. It will particularly strengthen the good image and reputation of Fulani herders in Benue state and beyond, because, before now, killings and destructions are said to be orchestrated by Fulani people even when they are innocent. Little did Nigerians know that it was Gana and his boys that have always sparehead the crisis. He always lead in the unending communal crisis between Tiv and Jukun.

“Though, we may not have the details of what transpired that led to his sudden death, but we are unhappy with his summary execution by the security agents. They would have arrested and kept him alive for the purposes of investigation to unravel his co-travelers and sponsors. Now that he was summarily executed, there will limit to information that would be provided for further investigation.

“Most often, we see him in pictures with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and that speaks volume. If he was arrested and kept alive, he would have been interrogated and we would have heard more shocking things about his sponsors, his boys and his operational style.”

He encouraged security agents to continue similar operations against such kind of people if that would guarantee peace and security of local communities in Nigeria.