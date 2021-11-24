From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has insisted that the body of late Timothy Adegoke, a master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife whose corpse was found some days after he was declared missing by his family was not mutilated as is being speculated.

The spokesperson of the police command in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, noted that the police investigation showed that the audio of Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of the Hilton Hotel and Resort, where the deceased lodged upon his arrival at Ile-Ife for his examination, was recorded before his arrest.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

She debunked rumours that Adedoyin was receiving special treatment in the police custody, stressing that there is no VIP cell in Osun police command.

She said: “Upon exhumation of the corpse, it was clear to everyone present (police, the deceased family members and the pathologist) at the scene that when the corpse was unwrapped, there was no part of the body missing, otherwise, somebody would have raised the alarm at that particular time. That was the reason I made the statement.

“The corpse was consequently wrapped and taken to the hospital for medical examination (autopsy).

“On the issue of audio recording made by Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, the police were embarrassed with the development. On investigation, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin admitted being the author of the audio message.

He said that he felt inclined to make it when some members of his staff were arrested by the police.

“He affirmed making it before he was arrested to defend himself when some people, especially the brother of the deceased, was referring to him as a ritualist.

“He said it was made to clear himself because they had already maligned his character even without due process of law.

“He further stated that he recorded the audio before his arrest by the police.

“His staff were arrested on November 11 and 12, 2021, while he (Dr. Rahman Adedoyin) was subsequently arrested on November 15, 2021.

“He said he did not know whether the audio was released or when it was released until police told him about it; since he has been incarcerated since November 15, 2021, and doesn’t have access to his phone.

Meanwhile, police will stop at nothing to unravel who actually released the audio.

“Detention of suspects is a normal process in the police investigation.

“SCID Osogbo Osun State has no such VIP cells designated for any person, whatsoever.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .