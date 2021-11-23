From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has insisted that the body of late Timothy Adegoke, a master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife whose death was found some days after he was declared missing by his family was not mutilated as being rumoured.

The spokesperson of the police command in Osun, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, noted that the police investigation showed that the audio of Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of the Hilton Hotel and Resort, where the deceased lodged upon his arrival at Ile-Ife for his examination, was recorded before his arrest.

She debunked the rumour that Adedoyin was receiving special treatment in the police custody, saying there is no VIP cell in Osun police command.

She said, “upon exhumation of the corpse, it was clear to everyone present (Police, the deceased family members and the pathologist) at the scene that at the physical sight of the corpse when it was unwrapped, there was no part of the body missing otherwise, somebody would have raised an alarm on that matter at that particular time. This is the reason why I made the statement. The corpse was consequently wrapped and taken to the hospital for medical examination (autopsy).

“On the issue of audio recording made by Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, the police was embarrassed with this development. On investigation, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin admitted being the author of the audio message. He said that he felt inclined to make it when some members of his staff were arrested by the police.

“He affirmed making it before he was arrested to defend himself when some people, especially the brother of the deceased was referring to him as a ritualist. He said it was made to clear himself because; they have already maligned his character even without due process of law. He further stated that, he recorded the audio before his arrest by the police.

“His staff were arrested on the 11th and 12th November, 2021 while he (Dr. Rahman Adedoyin) was subsequently arrested on the 15th November, 2021.

“He said, he did not know whether the audio was released or when it was released until police told him about it, since he has been incarcerated since 15th November, 2021, and doesn’t have access to his phone. Meanwhile, Police will stop at nothing at unraveling who actually release the audio.

“Detention of suspects is a normal process in the police investigation. SCID Osogbo Osun State has no such VIP cells designated for any person whatsoever.

“Has any person “officially visited the SCID cell and met the absence of the suspect(s) we are talking about? Can it be said reliably that the suspect is not in the police custody?” she queried.

“All the suspects connected to this matter are in our lawful custody and the command has even has a valid court order, justifying their detention pending the completion of police investigation,” she added.