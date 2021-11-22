From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Pathologists invited to conduct autopsy on the remains of Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, arrived Osun state University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH), Osogbo around 2pm.

Families of the deceased, counsels and journalists have arrived the court since morning, monitoring the event.

The pathologists are presently at the morgue of UNIOSUNTH conducting the examination while people are outside the mortuary waiting for the outcome.

Details later………

