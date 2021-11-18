From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Contrary to the insinuations, Osun State Police Command has said the body of a masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile Ife, Timothy Adegoke, was not mutilated.

The police also denied the rumours going atound that one of the suspect has confessed to the killing of Adegoke.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Yemisi Opalola, who spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, said the owner of Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Ile-Ife, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, where the deceased lodged upon his arrival before he was declared missing and later found dead, is still in Osun police command.

She denied the rumours that the suspect had been released or transferred to Abuja headquarters, saying the rumours is untrue.

Asked whether it is true that one of the suspects earlier arrested had confessed and explained how they killed the victim as being circulated on social media, Opalola said, “we are not aware of that. Nobody has confessed to the killing.”

“When investigation revealed that he slept at the hotel, we arrested the six suspect. Later we arrested the founder of the hotel. The commissioner of police does not know anybody. The suspect is still with us. He can only be transferred to Abuja if they requested for it.

“He was exhumed and deposited at the OAU Ile-Ife. The family of the deceased and pathologist including the commissioner of police were there and no part of the body was mutilated.”

She said investigation is ongoing and promised to reveal the outcome to the public after completion of investigation.

According to Opalola, all those that have been arrested are suspects and none of them has admitted guilty of the crime.

She urged members of the public to be patient and allow the police to conclude the investigation, assuring that justice will be done.

