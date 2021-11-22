From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Hope has risen as Osun State Police Command said plans have been perfected to conduct autopsy on the late Timothy Adegoke, a Masters student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, whose death was discovered some days after he was declared missing by the family.

Adegoke had traveled from Abuja to Moro, a distance learning centre of OAU and reportedly lodged at Hilton Hotel and Resort, where he reportedly died and was buried.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death and secret burial of the deceased by workers of the hotel who had earlier denied that he did not lodge in their hotel.

The police command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, on another radio station, yesterday, apologised for the mistake she made on the hospital where the corpse was deposited.

She regretted saying the corpse was deposited at OAUTHC for autopsy, claiming that she was overwhelmed by pressure.

She said: “I was overwhelmed. I apologise to the management of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex. It is true I said on a radio programme that the body was kept at OAUTHC. I’m sorry for the mistake. It is Osun State University Teaching Hospital (UNIOSUNTH). We are not hiding anything. We wanted to say that the corpse was deposited at a public hospital and the body was intact.”

Meanwhile, spokesman of the UNIOSUNTH, Ayodele Adeyemo, confirmed to Daily Sun that the corpse of Adegoke was deposited at the hospital.

Lawyer to Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel and Suites, where the deceased lodged upon his arrival at Ile-Ife, Abiodun Williams, said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, has informed parties that the autopsy would be conducted today.

He said: “It was supposed to be done last Friday, but the deceased’s family were not available. All the three pathologists were there, police were there and I was there, too. We waited from 12noon to 3pm and they (the family) did not show up. They promised to be around on Monday for the exercise.”

Also, lawyer to the deceased’s family, Wemimo, Adekilekun and Co, alleged that the family had been left in the dark as police continued with the investigation.

A letter written to the police reads in part: “Your officers and men have, under your watch, performed wonderfully well in the investigation of the most horrific and heinous crime, so far. The family of the victim, hereby, appreciates you and commends your gallant and intelligent officers for the sterling performance and startling revelations and progress, so far.

“Our clients have, however, informed us and we understand that since the commencement of investigation into the dastardly act, which has been linked to the owners and management of the Hilton Top Hotel, Ile-Ife, the exhumation of the decomposing body of the victim, the arrest and detention of Ramon Olagoke-Adedoyin and other suspects; the family has been left in the dark and has not been carried along in the progress made, so far.

“The palpable fear being nursed by the family as a consequence of the silence from your end towards the family is further heightened by series of unfounded and baseless press releases issued by the Hilton Top Hotel, lle-Ife, trying to cover up their Achilles’ heels and the roles played by the suspects in the murder which are designed and calculated to mislead the curious public and interfere with the whole investigation of the crime.”

“The fear being exhibited by our client was lent more credence when your Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, granted an interview on FRESH FM radio Osogbo, and she said, “Dr. Adedoyin is still very much in police custody here in Osun, if, in the course of our investigation, we are required to transfer him to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, we would do so. For now, however, he is still very much in our custody.

“We would like to stress that the family’s concern is not out of place, going by the report about Adedoyin who is touted to be an influential personality. One then begins to wonder what Abuja has to do with this investigation. We believe in your command and we know we can get the best from your end rather than Abuja.

“While commending the police for the height attained, so far, in the discreet investigation of this case, we, hereby, demand that the family and their counsel be carried along and properly briefed on all developments and feats recorded as the investigation continues, so that we would be served with the facts right from the horse’s mouth for proper advice and guidance of the family who are much distraught and downcast over the loss.

“It should not be forgotten in a hurry that the victim was a student of OAU, lle-Ife, till he was murdered in cold blood. Other students are presently preoccupied with examinations after which they may be out of control, if the family and the entire public are not carried along and properly updated on the progress in the case.

“We vehemently urge the police authorities to expedite action on the case in the interest of justice, and ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime against the soul of the victim are in court at the earliest practicable time, for law to take its course. The victim’s soul cries for justice!”

Speaking with Daily Sun, yesterday, the lawyer for the deceased family confirmed that the family had been informed about the autopsy to be carried out.

He said the family was ready to be there, once they had been informed properly.

