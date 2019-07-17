Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Secretary to Government of Plateau State and Plateau North Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the 2019 elections, Hon. Rufus Bature has described as sad and unfortunate the death of children and a pregnant woman in the flood disaster and building collapse that claimed several lives in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Bature, in a press statement signed by Hon. Ayuba Dangwong, indicated the loss of the pregnant woman and others in a flood that swept houses in Zinariya community of Jos North Local Government was tragic.

He condoled with the families of the deceased and urged community members to be conscious of flood warnings.

The statement reads:

“I received with sadness the news involving the recent flood disaster at Zinariya few days ago and yesterday’s collapse of a two storey building in Dilimi, all in Jos North local government area of the state, where both lives and property were destroyed as a result of these incidences.

“I feel pained more so when I learnt of the death of a pregnant mother and children. As concerned as I am, I pray that the Lord will grant the bereaved eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“While I commiserate with them, it is my candid belief that relevant government bodies will come to the aid of the victims and their families.”

Bature urged residents of the affected communities to stay on alert and be more watchful now during the raining season.

“I also condole with the state government and the leader of the Rescue Mission II, and Chairman of the 19 Northern Governor’s Forum, Rt. Hon. Dr. Simon Bako Lalong, over this ugly incidences,” Bature stated.