Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

Several women in Amachi, a community in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State, recently poured out to the streets. They were protesting the gruesome death of a six-month-old pregnant housewife, Mrs Chizuru Uwaoma. They believed the woman was killed by her husband, a native doctor.

The man, whose name is being withheld by us, has since fled the community and is currently at large.

The women, comprising both old and young, came from the six autonomous communities that make up Amachi and assembled at the central community square. From there, they embarked on the protest round the communities to condemn the alleged murder.

The reporter gathered that the incident happened on Sunday, July 21. The husband had allegedly called his wife, whom he had not been living with for many months over incessant quarrels, and reportedly told the woman that their two children were ill, and that she should come home to take care of them.

Believing that it was true, the mother of two went to the house. But she died mysteriously, and only the fleeing husband can explain how her death occurred.

Dressed in black clothes, and with green leaves in their hands, the protesting women chanted war songs reminiscent of the ones sung during the Aba women riot of 1929.

The protesting women invaded the suspect’s shrine, desecrated it and set free a lizard he tied there with a rope.

After that, they destroyed household belongings in his house, including windows, ceiling, generator, windscreen of his car and anything they could lay their hands on.

Praying fervently in the open for God to bring out the suspect wherever he was hiding, the women rendered curses on him and his perceived accomplices. They dared him to come out and answer for the gruesome death of his six-month pregnant wife

Some of the women were observed rolling on the ground, while others knelt or lay on the streets, crying aloud and invoking the wrath of God to befall anyone involved in the killing of the mother of two children.

They also used the opportunity to pray to God to expose and disgrace all the fraudsters, “419’ners,” ritualists, evildoers, and people who use the blood of their fellow human beings for money making in their land.

While pouring different types of libation, the women urged the security agencies to fish out the fleeing suspect.

The chairlady of the community, Mrs Love Orji, who spoke during the exercise that lasted several hours, said the essence of the protest was to inform the world about the gruesome killing of one of them by her husband.

The women threatened to kill the native doctor if he ever set his feet in Amachi. They reminded the police that Amachi people are peace-loving and are not in support of the suspect whom they described as a fraudster, killer and native doctor.

Also speaking, Mrs Angeline Okoro, said the women were protesting to show their anger over the killing of Mrs. Chizuru. They called on everyone to assist them in fishing out the man and hand him over to the women for proper action.

Evangelist Sosochukwu Okechukwu Nwohia described the suspect as a fraudster and native doctor, saying that what led to the murder of his wife had remained a mystery.

“He divorced the first wife, second and then killed the last which is why the people decided to show their grievances, that they are not in support of the heinous crime. The community had gone to Okpuala Ngwa Divisional Police to register complaints together with the Eze-in-Council, just to exonerated the people of Amachi that they are not in support of the man’s dastardly action.”

Mrs Cordelia Nwankpa, mother of the suspect, narrated how the man, her own son, had been beating her up. She said the suspect had, on many occasions, tied her with ropes.

She called on security agencies to arrest him so that he would face the full consequences of his wrongdoings before the law.

“It would gladden my heart if he is arrested and brought to face the consequences of his action,” the suspect’s mother said.

It was gathered that the native doctor had married nine wives but was not living with any of them, as they had all fled.

Meanwhile , the Okpualangwa Divisional Police station, which is handling the matter, has made several efforts to the home of the native doctor. But the man has not returned home since the incident.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relation Officers, Mr. Geoffrey Ogbonna said that he was yet to be briefed on the matter.