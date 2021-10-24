From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), has described as fake, news of an outbreak on its campus.

Two students had died on campus within short intervals on Friday, fueling reports of an epidemic outbreak on the campus.

However, a statement signed by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Adanma Odefa, said the vice-chancellor and management of the university were appalled at recent attempts to spread panic within the university community with false reports of imaginary epidemic killing students.

The release admitted that two students of the university died recently, but their deaths were of unrelated causes.

“The first student, a female, whose identity we will not disclose out of respect for her family, was a new intake. Unfortunately, she had procured an abortion from a quack, resulting in fatal complications.

“She visited the University Health Services Department and although she was unregistered, she was attended to immediately and doctors discovered she had a botched abortion that had become septic. She was promptly referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia (a full-fledged hospital equipped to deal with severe cases), where she died.”

