Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, described the death of Trade Union Congress’ (TUC) Secretary General, Musa Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi as a huge loss to Nigeria’s tripartite community.

A statement by Ngige’s media team said the minister had in a condolence letter to the union, described Ozigi as “a dogged and consummate labour leader.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We shall all miss his contributions. Ozigi’s self-effacing personality often belied his depth of thought and ideas.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .