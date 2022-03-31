Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, described the death of Trade Union Congress’ (TUC) Secretary General, Musa Lawal Ozigi and Kwara State Chairman, Akinsola Akinwunmi as a huge loss to Nigeria’s tripartite community.
A statement by Ngige’s media team said the minister had in a condolence letter to the union, described Ozigi as “a dogged and consummate labour leader.”
“We shall all miss his contributions. Ozigi’s self-effacing personality often belied his depth of thought and ideas.
