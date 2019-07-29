Abdullahi Hassan, Zaria

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the deceased death of corps member, Mr. Precious Owolabi Ayo as a national disaster.

Mr. Owolabi was killed during a clash involving Shi’ite protesters and security operatives.

The president who was represented by the vice president, Prof, Yemi Osibanjo, accompanied by the Kaduna state, Governor Malam Nasiru Ahmed El-rufai, and Director –General of NYSC, Brig-Gen Shuibu Ibrahinm told the bereaved parents to accept his death as the will of God.

Osibanjo who engaged the family in a heart-to-heart discussion also described the death as a great loss and tragedy that would never be forgotten in Nigeria’s hstory.

Speaking to newsmen, Director-General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-Gen. Shu’aibu Ibrahim, described the corper’s death as regretable and full of lesson.

“Last Monday was a very sad day for the NYSC family; and for the vice president to come on behalf of the president to condole with the family is an indication that the Federal Government really cares for the NYSC.

The welfare of the NYSC is paramount to the Federal Government, we appreciate it and I can assure that we have learnt a lesson from what had happened. For the president to come to this house indicates that Precious Owolabi is a hero, he died in the service of our country.”

Father of the deceased, Mr. Owolabi Ayo, thanked Osinbajo, Governor El-Rufai and NYSC DG for the visit.