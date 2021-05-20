By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government, yesterday, revealed why Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is yet to sign death warrant of any convicted criminal since he assumed office.

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, revealed this at the ongoing ministerial press briefing to commemorate second year in office of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Onigbanjo held that all over the world, killing convicted criminal is no longer in trend because the idea did not curb or prevent crimes.

He said: “In the past, precisely during the military era when convicted criminals used to be executed at the Bar Beach, did it stop people from committing the same crimes?”

Reeling out the scorecard of his ministry, Onigbanjo disclosed that the state has added the names and information of 206 persons convicted of sexual offences in the State to the National Sexual Offenders Register, while the State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team also responded to 3,831 cases of domestic violence between April 2020 to April 2021.

He said that of the 3,831 reported cases of domestic violence, 2,629 involved adults, while 1,202 of the cases involved children.