The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa has described the death sentence passed on eight Nigerians in United Arab Emirate (UAE) as unfortunate.

Eight Nigerians were sentenced to death on Wednesday in Sharjah, UAE for a string of robberies at money exchanges and cash machines (ATMs) across the emirate in December 2016.

Dabiri-Erewa said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja

The presidential aide who expressed concern over the development, however said the incident was not an actual description of personalities of people of Nigeria.

”It is an unfortunate incident, but it is not an incident that defines who we are as a people.

”If a few Nigerians have committed a crime for which they are being punished, thousands of Nigerians are doing great in that same country and are being appreciated and celebrated.

”Mr President, who meets Nigerians every time he goes on official trips outside the country, always appeals to Nigerians to be good ambassadors wherever they are.

”I must commend millions of our brothers and sisters excelling all over the world.

“Bad news travels fast and I appeal to the media to help spread the good news about Nigerians and not concentrate only on the once in a while negative stories,” she said.