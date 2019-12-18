Death toll from the bus crash in China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) rose to six on Wednesday after a female succumbed to her injury, according to local authorities.

A double-decker bus owned by the Kowloon Motor Bus Company crashed into a tree at 4:18 p.m. local time on Fanling Highway in Sheung Shui area.

The police said that three males and two females were confirmed dead on the spot and one female passenger died at North District Hospital. More than 30 others were injured.

According to local media, live streaming shows that a rescue operation is underway.

The HKSAR Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, however, urged relevant government agencies and hospital authorities to provide all appropriate assistance.

Lam said she was deeply grieved over the casualties in the accident and expressed condolences to their families. (Xinhua/NAN)