No fewer than 13 people were killed, including seven children, in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday.

The Russian Investigative Committee said 14 children and seven adults were injured in the attack at the No. 88 School located near the city administration building of Izhevsk, the capital city of Western Russia’s Udmurt Republic.

According to the committee, it was reported earlier that nine people were killed and no fewer that 20 others were wounded in the shooting.

The shooter committed suicide and his body had been found, the committee said.

The committee added that his identity had remained unclear as he had no documents with him.

The school has 982 students and 80 teachers, and they had been evacuated.

The governor of the Udmurt Republic declared three days of mourning that began on Monday. (Xinhua/NAN)