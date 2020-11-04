Paul Osuyi, Asaba
The strange disease ravaging some parts of Delta State has continued to spread to neighbouring communities in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.
As at the weekend, about 15 youths from Idumesa and Ute-Okpu communities have reportedly died as a result of the unknown ailment.
But investigation has revealed that more than 30 people between the ages of 18 and 25 have so be succumbed to the disease in neighbouring communities including Ute-Erumu.
Some of the victims vomited blood before giving up ghost while others complained of general fatigue, headache and feverish condition before dying either at home, before getting to or in the hospital.
A mother, Mrs. Monica Emeke who lost two of his children to the unknown disease at Ute-Okpu expressed worry over the rate at which death was occurring as five persons died in one day in the community.
The state government had confirmed the strange deaths, adding however that the matter was under medical investigation.
Officials of the state Ministry of Health suspected a case of hemorrhagic fever, or substance abuse as likely cause of the the death.
The sgovernment assured residents in the area that everything possible was being done to curb the disease.
Speaking at the palace of the Obi of Ute-Okpu, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye said government “received information on seemingly mysterious deaths in Ute-Okpu and Idumesa communities of Ika North East Local Government Area of the state which prompted the Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to direct the State Ministry of Health to immediately investigate these deaths, identify the cause/causes and effect containment measures.”
He called on members of the community and residents of the state to observe good hygiene as the dry season approaches by properly covering their food, cutting grasses around their surroundings, eliminate rats in their houses and continue to observe the COVID-19 safety guide lines especially hand washing with soap and running water.
