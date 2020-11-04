Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The strange disease ravaging some parts of Delta State has continued to spread to neighbouring communities in Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state.

As at the weekend, about 15 youths from Idumesa and Ute-Okpu communities have reportedly died as a result of the unknown ailment.

But investigation has revealed that more than 30 people between the ages of 18 and 25 have so be succumbed to the disease in neighbouring communities including Ute-Erumu.

Some of the victims vomited blood before giving up ghost while others complained of general fatigue, headache and feverish condition before dying either at home, before getting to or in the hospital.

A mother, Mrs. Monica Emeke who lost two of his children to the unknown disease at Ute-Okpu expressed worry over the rate at which death was occurring as five persons died in one day in the community. The state government had confirmed the strange deaths, adding however that the matter was under medical investigation. Officials of the state Ministry of Health suspected a case of hemorrhagic fever, or substance abuse as likely cause of the the death.