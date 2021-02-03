From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Edo State has recorded 30 new cases and two more deaths from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths recorded in the second wave to 30.

State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Andrew Obi, disclosed this in a virtual meeting of the COVID-19 Task force, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“Edo State has, in the last 24 hours, recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19, two more deaths, 15 new recoveries, with 617 active cases. The new fatality figure brings to 30, the total number of deaths recorded in the state since December 1, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the pandemic,” he said.

Obi urged residents to adhere to guidelines against the spread of the deadly virus, especially maintaining social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap under running water and the compulsory use of face masks in public.

Meanwhile, after about one week of testing positive for coronavirus, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has tested negative for the virus.

The governor, who was looking very energetic and full of life, disclosed this, yesterday, while briefing newsmen at the new Banquet Hall of the Government House.

Ortom, who addressed newsmen, said he decided to go for the test a week ago after many of his aides tested positive for COVID-19 and the test returned positive.

“But yesterday, I went for another test and the test returned negative. I am negative, let nobody be afraid. I appreciate my deputy and my cabinet members. I also appreciate the media for always giving us constructive criticism at all times,” he said.

On January 27, his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, in a statement, revealed that the governor’s COVID-19 test result returned positive and that he had already gone into isolation and commenced treatment.