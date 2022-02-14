Two more dead bodies were recovered, yesterday, from the collapsed three-storey building at the Yaba area of Lagos State, raising the death toll to five.

While the first dead body was recovered yesterday morning, the second one, that of a student on industrial training was recovered later in the evening.

Zonal Coordinator, South-West of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to newsmen in Lagos.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said relatives of the IT student, simply identified as Damola, told the emergency rescue team that their son reported to duty the day the building collapsed and was yet to be found.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Farinloye said that the mother of Damola fainted when one of his relatives identified the body to be his.

He said that out of the two survivors of the collapsed building, only one of them was actually trapped, while the second person, a teenager, escaped by sheer luck after he complained of hunger. He said that the building collapsed a few minutes after the teenager left the structure to go and buy food.

The NEMA Zonal Coordinator added that residents of the area mobilised resources to rescue the only survivor from the rubble. He said that the operation had been concluded, adding that rescue and recovery operation was carried out by NEMA, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, the fire service and the police.