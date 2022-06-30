From John Adams, Minna

More bodies of soldiers killed in the mining site attack in Ajata Aboki in Erena, Shiroro local government area of Niger state on Wednesday have been discovered with the casualties figure now stood at 31 soldiers.

READ ALSO: Gunmen invade Niger mining site, kill 3 soldiers, 7 mobile policemen, 6 civilians

Also a Lt. Col. is said to be among the five soldiers currently receiving treatment at a government medical facility in Minna, the state capital.

Although there is no official figure from either the state government or the military authority on the number of soldiers killed in the attack that saw over 300 gunmen invading the mining site that the real owner is still being kept secret, our correspondent gathered that 31 bodies of the soldiers are currently undergoing embalmment at the IBB Specialized hospital in Minna.

According a source close to the community, over 50 gunmen were also neutralized by the soldiers who engaged them in a fierce battle which began at about 4:00pm.

Those soldiers killed in an ambush in an ambush, according to our source were those that came for reinforcement after the gunmen had invaded the mining site.

The gunmen who were said to have divided themselves into four groups used their numerically strength to inflicted heavy casualties on the soldiers.