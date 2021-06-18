From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Death toll in the gang war that started on Wednesday night has risen to 11 on Friday as two rival gangs clashed heavily in some communities in Ibadan metropolis.

The affected communities include Inalende, Abebi and Oopoyeosa in the Oyo State capital.

As gathered, the fight began between two rival gangs, which was said to have led to the killing of four persons believed to be members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Wednesday night.

A reprisal was reportedly staged on Thursday night by aggrieved OPC members at Oopoyeosa, which was said to have led to the death of another seven members in one of the gangs.

A neighbour of the victims, Qudri Alausa, said: “”Eleven people were killed;. seven Oopo youths and four OPC. As I speak with you, the OPC has begun to mobilise their members to attack the Oopo youths again. In fact, we heard they have told police to stare clear of the area.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, another reaident of the area said: “It is true. Men of Operation Burst are everywhere but they are helpless. Police cannot do anything. We need government to mobilise soldiers to help them. We could not go to Jumat today. The area is very tense.”

But the Police Public Relations Officer for the state, Adewale Osifeso, could not confirm the number of casualties, but he confirmed that there was civil distance in the areas.

His words: “The story is true. Investigations are ongoing to establish the number of casualties and circumstances that led to the incident.

“Meanwhile, additional operatives have been deployed to the scene to maintain law and order. You would be updated in due course, please.”