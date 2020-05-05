Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Lagos State Ministry of Health, yesterday, disclosed that the state has recorded two more deaths from coronavirus, increasing total deaths to 30.

Lagos recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, making the total confirmed cases 1,123. The state has recorded 11 deaths within the space of a week.

Details about the deceased patients were not provided by the ministry.

“Thirty-nine new cases of COVID-19 confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,123

“Two COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos to 30,” the ministry said.

As at yesterday, Lagos has 1,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 828 active cases, 247 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 30 deaths.

The gradual easing of lockdown commenced in Lagos yetserday, leading to thousands of Lagosians trooping out, commuting to different parts of the state.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman from Zareka ward, Miga Local Government of Jigawa State, who was confirmed to be a COVID 19 patient died on Sunday at the isolation centre in Duste.

A member of the state task force, who confirmed this, said the woman who was alleged to have had a miscarriage while in the facility was said to have also bled to death.

A family member, who requested for anonymity, said they had received the corpse from the officials of Nigeria Control Disease Centre and have buried her according to islamic rites in her village.

The woman was among the nine cases confirmed by the Commissioner of Health and Chairman of the state task force, Abba Zakari.